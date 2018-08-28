Who will be at Weston-super-Mare’s first eat:Vegan food festival?

The newest addition to Weston’s food festival scene will be held this weekend.

The award-winning eat:Festivals team will take their event indoors to the Winter Gardens for a tasty array of vegan treats.

This event will see some familiar faces from eat:Weston and eat:Burnham attend but also some new ones join in.

The festival, on Saturday, will feature more than 60 producers and also include street food on sale.

Griffin Cycles will carry out free bike checks and the Cleaner Coastlines team will be there to talk to people about their ongoing campaign work.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds told the Mercury: “We wanted to create a festival during Veganuary which someone could bring their non-vegan friends and family to and they would not notice they had been to a vegan event.

“Weston has a burgeoning vegan scene with its first vegan bed and breakfast opening in the autumn and with cafés, pubs and restaurants offering great vegan menus and a filthy street food pop-up at Loves Café once a month.

“Eat:Festivals is all about the place we live in – roots.

“For those who have chosen a more ethical life, a lighter footprint also means fewer food miles, no more middlemen, meeting the makers and buying direct.”

Co-organiser Bev Milner Simonds added: “Eat:Vegan is the first 100 per cent vegan and indoor event we have created and we are approaching this as an awesome food and drink festival, which happens to be vegan.

“We are using the magnificent seaside retro splendour of the Winter Gardens Pavilion to host our gastronomic adventure in all things plant based.

“It is great to be working with local cider makers Thatchers Cider to present The Thatchers Tasting Rooms where you will find wine and cider tutored tasting sessions in association with The Wine Shop in Winscombe.

“You can also try your hand at a screen printing workshop with Zara Emily Printmaker and pick up top tips at the cooking school and demonstration stage.

“Plus outside we will have high quality street food and lots of seating in the lobby area.”

Doors to the Winter Gardens will open for the festival at 10am on Saturday and will carry on until around 4pm.