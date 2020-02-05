Advanced search

Eat:Vegan goes down a treat in Weston

PUBLISHED: 18:00 05 February 2020

Dan and Kate from the Kitchen at Blackberry Farm at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dan and Kate from the Kitchen at Blackberry Farm at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Crowds of people flocked to eat:Vegan at the weekend.

Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People could sample tasty treats from more than 50 food and drink traders at the Winter Gardens in Weston on Sunday.

The popular event attracted producers who sold butter and cheese alternatives, sauces, pasties and chocolate.

Organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: "It was lovely to back inside the Winter Gardens with such a great range of producers.

Anthony from Boulton Spirit offering smaples of their Two Bird Gins at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAnthony from Boulton Spirit offering smaples of their Two Bird Gins at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We wanted to showcase local producers who made top-class products, that happen to be vegan.

"It was lovely to reconnect with so many food and drink festival regulars who came to stock up and try new products from producers they know and love."

The event has been running for two years in Weston, which proved to be a success again this year.

Crumpet! vegan muffins at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCrumpet! vegan muffins at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Co-organiser Bev Milner Simonds said: "We both want to thank to Weston BID and Somerset Life magazine for their support."

Crumpet! strawberry and cream vegan muffins at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCrumpet! strawberry and cream vegan muffins at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lucie Cousins from the Bath Culture House at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLucie Cousins from the Bath Culture House at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A beatiful display by the Culmstock Chilli Co. at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONA beatiful display by the Culmstock Chilli Co. at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Riverford Organic veg at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRiverford Organic veg at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Delicious brownies by Dark Matters at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDelicious brownies by Dark Matters at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Gemma Ann Lewis of Dark Matters with some of her delicious brownies at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGemma Ann Lewis of Dark Matters with some of her delicious brownies at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Emyr Harris Mr Nice Pie vegan pies at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEmyr Harris Mr Nice Pie vegan pies at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

India in a Jar by Chef Collin Pereira at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONIndia in a Jar by Chef Collin Pereira at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ginger Beard's Preserves, Harry Calvert at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGinger Beard's Preserves, Harry Calvert at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Simon and Sam from Riverford Organics at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSimon and Sam from Riverford Organics at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ex-Press Cider by Marc Salter at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEx-Press Cider by Marc Salter at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stephen Hall the Incredible Brewing Company at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStephen Hall the Incredible Brewing Company at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Randa Hucker, Hullabaloos Lemonade at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRanda Hucker, Hullabaloos Lemonade at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kate Holborn Tickety-boo at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKate Holborn Tickety-boo at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Alan Stone with his cider at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAlan Stone with his cider at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dan and Kate from the Kitchen at Blackberry Farm at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDan and Kate from the Kitchen at Blackberry Farm at Weston - Eat Vegan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

