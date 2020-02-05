Eat:Vegan goes down a treat in Weston

Crowds of people flocked to eat:Vegan at the weekend.

People could sample tasty treats from more than 50 food and drink traders at the Winter Gardens in Weston on Sunday.

The popular event attracted producers who sold butter and cheese alternatives, sauces, pasties and chocolate.

Organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: "It was lovely to back inside the Winter Gardens with such a great range of producers.

"We wanted to showcase local producers who made top-class products, that happen to be vegan.

"It was lovely to reconnect with so many food and drink festival regulars who came to stock up and try new products from producers they know and love."

The event has been running for two years in Weston, which proved to be a success again this year.

Co-organiser Bev Milner Simonds said: "We both want to thank to Weston BID and Somerset Life magazine for their support."

