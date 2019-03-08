Advanced search

Gallery

PICTURES: Food festival held in Weston

PUBLISHED: 17:30 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 30 September 2019

Robert Hawker Venison at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robert Hawker Venison at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Food businesses sold their tasty produce at a festival in Weston town centre on Saturday.

Toby from Harry's Cider at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONToby from Harry's Cider at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eat:Weston has become a popular event in the town in recent years, and so it proved again at the weekend.

The autumnal weather may have put a few people off attending, but those who did venture to the Italian Gardens were treated to plenty of tasty grub.

Stalls sold all sorts of food and drink, ranging from Somerset cheeses to thirst-quenching juices.

Niamh Jones from Kitchen Garden at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONNiamh Jones from Kitchen Garden at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The eat:Festivals team hold events across the county to promote the best food available in the area.

A food festival will be held in Nailsea on Saturday, before one in Burnham on October 26 from 10am-4pm.

A festive edition will take place in the Winter Gardens, in Weston, on December 15.

Louise Nutt selling her Scotch Eggs at Eat: Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLouise Nutt selling her Scotch Eggs at Eat: Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Andy Rock, spiced fruit juice and ciders at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAndy Rock, spiced fruit juice and ciders at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Times Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTimes Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Carla and Andy Hall with their Humble Pies at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCarla and Andy Hall with their Humble Pies at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Craig from Street Pizza at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCraig from Street Pizza at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wizz Appleton from Plum Duff and Stuff at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWizz Appleton from Plum Duff and Stuff at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Adrian Carey and John Turner from Glede Brewing Company at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAdrian Carey and John Turner from Glede Brewing Company at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men.

Weather warning issued for Weston due to heavy rain

Weston waves

Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress.

Doctors to give out lifestyle prescriptions

Lifestyle prescriptions are being introduced to try to reduce the number of medications being used.

Most Read

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men.

Weather warning issued for Weston due to heavy rain

Weston waves

Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress.

Doctors to give out lifestyle prescriptions

Lifestyle prescriptions are being introduced to try to reduce the number of medications being used.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Worle welcome past players and supporters for reunion event

An old Worle FC team photo

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Speedway: Rebels ready to try again

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)

PICTURES: Food festival held in Weston

Robert Hawker Venison at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists