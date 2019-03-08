Gallery
PICTURES: Food festival held in Weston
PUBLISHED: 17:30 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 30 September 2019
Food businesses sold their tasty produce at a festival in Weston town centre on Saturday.
Toby from Harry's Cider at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Eat:Weston has become a popular event in the town in recent years, and so it proved again at the weekend.
The autumnal weather may have put a few people off attending, but those who did venture to the Italian Gardens were treated to plenty of tasty grub.
Stalls sold all sorts of food and drink, ranging from Somerset cheeses to thirst-quenching juices.
Niamh Jones from Kitchen Garden at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Lee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The eat:Festivals team hold events across the county to promote the best food available in the area.
A food festival will be held in Nailsea on Saturday, before one in Burnham on October 26 from 10am-4pm.
A festive edition will take place in the Winter Gardens, in Weston, on December 15.
Louise Nutt selling her Scotch Eggs at Eat: Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Andy Rock, spiced fruit juice and ciders at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Times Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Carla and Andy Hall with their Humble Pies at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Craig from Street Pizza at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Mark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Wizz Appleton from Plum Duff and Stuff at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Adrian Carey and John Turner from Glede Brewing Company at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON