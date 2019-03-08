Gallery

PICTURES: Food festival held in Weston

Robert Hawker Venison at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Food businesses sold their tasty produce at a festival in Weston town centre on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toby from Harry's Cider at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Toby from Harry's Cider at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eat:Weston has become a popular event in the town in recent years, and so it proved again at the weekend.

The autumnal weather may have put a few people off attending, but those who did venture to the Italian Gardens were treated to plenty of tasty grub.

Stalls sold all sorts of food and drink, ranging from Somerset cheeses to thirst-quenching juices.

Niamh Jones from Kitchen Garden at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Niamh Jones from Kitchen Garden at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Lee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The eat:Festivals team hold events across the county to promote the best food available in the area.

A food festival will be held in Nailsea on Saturday, before one in Burnham on October 26 from 10am-4pm.

A festive edition will take place in the Winter Gardens, in Weston, on December 15.

Louise Nutt selling her Scotch Eggs at Eat: Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Louise Nutt selling her Scotch Eggs at Eat: Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Andy Rock, spiced fruit juice and ciders at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Andy Rock, spiced fruit juice and ciders at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Times Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Times Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Carla and Andy Hall with their Humble Pies at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Carla and Andy Hall with their Humble Pies at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Craig from Street Pizza at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Craig from Street Pizza at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wizz Appleton from Plum Duff and Stuff at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Wizz Appleton from Plum Duff and Stuff at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON