Food festival makes welcome return to Weston

Doughnutterie, the Mayor's choice for best in show. Archant

An award-winning festival returned to Weston-super-Mare with a ‘fantastic’ array of food and drink for shoppers to enjoy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds visited the festival to sample the array of fine food and drink on offer. Crowds visited the festival to sample the array of fine food and drink on offer.

More than 90 stalls filled the Italian Gardens with food and drink to tempt every appetite.

Eat:Weston producers reported one of their ‘best ever days’ in Weston as crowds flocked to the event to support the festival.

Hand sanitiser stations were set up in the Italian Gardens and people were encouraged to keep a least one metre apart and use contactless payments, in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds said: “It was wonderful to be back on the Italian Gardens. We received such positive feedback from visitors, councillors and council officers who visited.

Bev and Sarah said it is one of their top three festivals. Bev and Sarah said it is one of their top three festivals.

“Our producers reported that it was one of their best days ever in Weston, and we agree – this was one of our top three festivals ever.

“Visitors followed the rules in the main which left our Covid marshals, funded by Weston Town Council, with very little to do apart from smile and be helpful.”

Seven new businesses took part in the event this year, thanks to sponsorship from Thatchers Cider in Sandford.

The new food and drink businesses have all won a bursary to trade for free at the event and get a year’s worth of business support from eat:Festivals.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds with Weston mayor Mark Canniford and mayoress Estelle Canniford. Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds with Weston mayor Mark Canniford and mayoress Estelle Canniford.

Ellie Bakes, Banh Wagon, Hot Hunk and a Wedge, Yellow Door Cottage Pork Scratching, What A lot Of Waffle, Stoked Food and Ella’s Ices were delighted to be a part of the festival.

Weston mayor, Mark Canniford, who is also North Somerset Council’s executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “The Eat Festival brought normality back to the town. The weather was perfect and the crowds turned out.

“The food and drink on offer was very varied and what I tasted was fantastic.

“We want more of these events on the Italian Gardens as that’s what that space is for. Thanks to Bev and Sarah, give us more, please.”

More than 90 producers took part in the festival. More than 90 producers took part in the festival.

Bev and Sarah are looking forward to returning to Weston on December 13 for the third eat:Christmas festival.