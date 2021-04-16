Popular food festival returns to Weston this weekend

Published: 1:12 PM April 16, 2021

The favoured eat:Weston market will revisit the town centre tomorrow (Saturday).



It is the 10th to be held in Weston and marks eat:Festivals’ 50th event in the district.

Eat: Weston took place on April 8 in High Street. - Credit: Archant

Around 70 regional food and drink producers will be well-spaced in the Italian Gardens and in Weston High Street from 10am-4pm.

Socially distanced entertainment will also be at the event. The market, placed wholly outdoors, will have measures in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Adrian Carey and John Turner from Glede Brewing Company at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Organisers are asking visitors to keep local, plan their visit and abide by the latest Government advice.

A spokesman for eat:Weston said: “After a long winter and lockdown spring we are pleased to be back on the Italian Gardens and to be celebrating our 50th festival with the residents of Weston.

Niamh Jones from Kitchen Garden at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

“The town has always been such a welcoming host for us and we know that our events have been a popular addition to the calendar. Many of our producers haven't traded at a live event since our last event in October 2020 and we know that they are keen to showcase their produce.

“We have a few new producers with us and all will maintain our high standards for produce, service and Covid-mitigation compliance.”

Lee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant



