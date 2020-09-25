Eat:Weston returns today
PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 September 2020
Archant
A popular food and drink festival will return to the streets of Weston today (Saturday).
People can try the best of the region’s produce from more than 70 traders at eat:Weston, and the festival will take over the town’s High Street for one-day in a Covid-compliant manner.
People will be asked to adhere to social distancing measures, more space will be placed between stalls, extra stewards will help out at the event and hand-santiser stations will be installed across the festival.
Sneeze screens will be put up at stalls, people can pack their own bags and contactless payment is encouraged at eat:Weston.
Traders have expert food and safety hygiene standards and will offer product traceability to ensure people are kept as safe as possible from contracting coronavirus.
Traders will set up at the Italian Gardens and towards the Boulevard end of High Street, and a soundtrack of laid-back music and strolling street entertainment will feature at the event, which is structured by Government Covid-19 guidelines and best practice.
Organiser, Sarah Milner Simonds, said: “We are looking forward to returning to Weston and creating a great free day out for the whole family. We have attracted some excellent food and drink companies and we hope visitors will be interested in the stories behind the produce.
“This year has been challenging for everyone and we are aiming to create a safe welcome to this autumn event. This will be our fifth festival post lockdown and we are really proud of how our producers have adapted to the new requirements. We would like to extend our thanks to Wetson BID, Thatchers Cider and Weston Town Council for their support.”
Among the confirmed traders, the seven 2020 Thatchers Bursary winners will be at the event, which includes Hot Hunk And A Wedge, which specialises in vegan and non-vegan kimchi and farmhouse cheese toasties, Yellow Door Cottage Pork Scratching, a business selling minimal-waste and natural no nitrate pork scratchings, as well as Ella’s Ices, which trades from a converted 1979 classic mini ice cream van.
Eat:Weston will return today from 10am-4pm.
