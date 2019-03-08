Advanced search

Which producers will be at eat:Weston-super-Mare 2019?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 April 2019

Kinori Japanesse food by chef Hidekii at Eat: Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kinori Japanesse food by chef Hidekii at Eat: Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Fresh, local produce and truly scrumptious treats will be on sale this weekend when eat:Weston returns to the town once again.

Saturday will see 80 fantastic producers selling their wares, from farmers’ market favourites like ales, cheese, pies and bread to freshly-cooked street food up for grabs.

Co-organiser Bev Milner Simonds said: “This is our seventh event in Weston and we are always bowled over by the warm welcome our producers receive.

“We have altered the layout slightly and are really pleased to be working alongside the monthly local producers’ market on the High Street.

“We are trading from 10am-5pm with lots going on all day.

“We will have lots of gluten free, vegan and alcohol free choices as well as some award-winning producers and new product launches.”

It is not just all about the food at eat:Weston, Griffin Cycles and TravelWest will be at the festival offering free bike check-ups and travel advice.

Anyone who cycles to the festival will be given a free saddle mac or rucksack cover.

People looking for inspiration to transform their purchases into delicious dishes should head to the Sovereign Shopping Centre food court where a cooking school will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and then from 1.30-3.30pm.

The school will celebrate the flavours of Italy with a hands-on workshop making egg frittata and pesto.

Next door to this will be Zara Emily’s print workshop where people can screen print their own tote bag – a perfect way to carry around the food festival purchases.

On the lawns by the Italian Gardens will be the traditional Punch ‘n’ Judy show, circus skills workshops, a drumming trial session and a face painter.

Once again, Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds will continue their campaign to rid the festival of single-use plastics and are calling on visitors to eat:Weston to bring their own bags or visit Zara to make one.

Eat:Weston will be in the Italian Gardens and Sovereign Shopping Centre, off High Street, from 10am-5pm on Saturday.

