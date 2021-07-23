Yatton development welcomes first movers

Published: 8:30 AM July 23, 2021

David and Frances were the first people to move into Yatton's Eaton Park development. - Credit: Curo

People have begun moving into a newly-developed housing estate in Yatton.

Eaton Park, between Arnold’s Way and the North End roundabout junction, has 150 homes and welcomed its first homeowners; a couple from Taunton who has moved to be closer to family.

David, aged 80, and Frances, 78, decided they wanted to be closer to their son, daughter and four granddaughters who all live in Yatton.

The couple moved from Taunton to spend time closer to family. - Credit: Curo

David told the Mercury and Times that the decision to move went down well with their relatives.

He said: “We did not want to be travelling the motorway all the time anymore - it is no fun these days.

"Our children were delighted when they heard we wanted to move.”

Houses are still available at Eaton Park. - Credit: Curo

Frances added: “After speaking with a sales negotiator, we decided then and there that we were going to buy this house and Curo helped us choose everything, from our kitchen to flooring and tiles.

"Although it was off-plan it was easy for us to see it’s where we wanted to live.”