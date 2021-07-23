Yatton development welcomes first movers
- Credit: Curo
People have begun moving into a newly-developed housing estate in Yatton.
Eaton Park, between Arnold’s Way and the North End roundabout junction, has 150 homes and welcomed its first homeowners; a couple from Taunton who has moved to be closer to family.
David, aged 80, and Frances, 78, decided they wanted to be closer to their son, daughter and four granddaughters who all live in Yatton.
David told the Mercury and Times that the decision to move went down well with their relatives.
He said: “We did not want to be travelling the motorway all the time anymore - it is no fun these days.
"Our children were delighted when they heard we wanted to move.”
Frances added: “After speaking with a sales negotiator, we decided then and there that we were going to buy this house and Curo helped us choose everything, from our kitchen to flooring and tiles.
"Although it was off-plan it was easy for us to see it’s where we wanted to live.”