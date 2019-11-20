Campaign to ensure every child gets a gift this Christmas time

Sara and Khurm Arshad collecting gifts for Every Child Needs Christmas. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston campaign which provides thousands of children from deprived backgrounds with presents at Christmas is looking for donations.

Sarah Arshad, from Worle, has launched this year's Every Child Needs Christmas (ECNC) project which helps children up to 16 years old.

The scheme, which has been running for six years, works with organisations such as schools, foodbanks, social care teams and councils who are responsible for identifying and passing the gifts to the children the campaign supports.

Pick-up points are set up across BS postcodes were people can drop off the presents.

Sarah said alternatively people can send presents directly to her home through Amazon.

She said: "We're hoping for a bigger collection this year.

"It's important we remember why we are doing it because it is quite bad this year. It's getting worse every year.

"We came up with the ECNC idea six years ago when we were sitting and discussing all the Christmas shopping we had to do, despite the amount of gifts we already had.

"We decided that we could give away some gifts instead and we went on social media and created the campaign.

"In the first two weeks we managed to get 750 gifts."

After the presents have been collected, there will be a Big Wrap party at the Vauxhall garage, in Aisecome Way.

The public is invited to the event which will be on December 6 from 7-10pm and December 7 from noon to 2pm.

Sarah added: "The big wrap event gives everyone an opportunity to get involved by wrapping and seeing what happens with the presents.

"My children get involved in the event. I think it's important to get them involved because Christmas is all about the children and it is important they know there are people who will struggle during this time of year.

"People who cannot support financially can support physically by helping at the wrap event.

"We usually have a shortfall of presents for the older children as they're difficult to buy for."

Gifts, which are donated should not be wrapped.

People should bring a pair of scissors, a roll of tape and wrapping paper with them.

For more information about drop off points or the charity, visit www.facebook.com/childsxmas