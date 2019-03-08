Actor walks for a week to raise cash for the homeless

Edward James with the shoes he used to walk from London to Burnham in aid of homeless charity Shelter. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An actor has walked about 150 miles to raise cash for a national homeless charity.

Edd James walked from his home in London to his parents' home in Berrow from September 16-24, raising more than £2,500 for Shelter.

Walking an average of 20 miles a day and 148 miles in total, Edd camped out and slept rough throughout his challenge as an 'added hardship' carrying a tent, sleeping bag, food and cooker in a pack weighing approximately 30lbs.

Edd said the hardest part of the walking challenge was day three both 'mentally and physically.'

"My feet were blistering really badly, but I had to drive through it.

"The physical and mental exhaustion at that point was almost unbearable.

"Waking up in the morning was a shock.

"It took everything I could to make myself comfortable. But it was still so cold."

Edd moved to London from Berrow to study at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts before becoming a professional actor, and featuring in numerous West End productions.

After seeing the amount of homeless people on the streets he felt he should do something to help those who have not been as fortunate as him.

Edd said: "When I moved to London I saw homelessness everywhere, and I have visibly noticed it getting worse, and have seen the same when I come back to Somerset, especially in Weston.

"The type of person sleeping rough has changed from generally adult men, it now includes more families, young women, and those with mental and physical disabilities - and I wanted to help.

"With so much being cut for people at the bottom people need to come together and help each other out.

"I know I'm really lucky because I rent a home in London, and if things went bad I have a supportive family who I could move back in with in Berrow, which not everyone has, so I thought it would be a good challenge to walk from my home to their home, to raise money for homes."

Edd thanked his friends who walked with him during his trek, his parents for being his 'unofficial pit crew' by bringing him new socks and refreshment throughout, and his sister Hannah too.