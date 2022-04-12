Edith celebrates 100th birthday - and says dancing is key

A Weston resident turned 100 birthday this week, marking the occasion with a family celebration - and revealed the secret to her long life.

Edith Cook marked the occasion at the Nashley House Residential care home on Monday (April 11).

She was thrilled to have received a card from "the very beautiful Queen" and revealed the secret to living such a long life.

Edith said: "Dancing. And being on the stage of the Abby Theatre, in Dublin, from eight years old and never stopping - even for the war."

Edith has lived in Hutton for 32 years, arriving in 1990, and has battled Covid twice since the pandemic began.

She was pleased to be joined by her daughter Jo and grandchildren Louisa and Grant for her big day.



