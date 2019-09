Delays on M5 due to crash

A crash is causing delays on the M5. Picture: Highways England Archant

A crash is causing delays on the M5 this afternoon (Sunday).

Highways England is reporting delays of 30 minutes on the M5 northbound between junctions 23 (Bridgwater) and junction 22 at Edithmead.

Traffic Officers are on the scene to assist the emergency services.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 1.15-1.30pm.