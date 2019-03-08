Advanced search

School searches for owner of song book found in air vent

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 10 October 2019

Head teacher Jenny Campbell and pupils Jasmine and Ben with the old book. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Head teacher Jenny Campbell and pupils Jasmine and Ben with the old book. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A 127-year old book has been discovered in the air vent at a school in Blagdon.

An air vent near where the old book was found. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAn air vent near where the old book was found. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The book of Upper School Songs was hidden in one of the air vents in class four at Blagdon Primary School.

The book was discovered when building work was carried out on site, in Bath Road, over the summer holidays.

Staff are keen to find out more about its former owner and learn how it ended up in the school's wall.

Headteacher Jenny Campbell said: "We have no idea how it got there, but we are all intrigued to try and find out who it belonged to as it is signed and dated December 15, 1992.

Pupils Jasmine and Ben with the songbook near an air vent close to where the old book was found. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPupils Jasmine and Ben with the songbook near an air vent close to where the old book was found. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Since the book was published in 1892, this book is 127 years old and has spent much of that time in a vent in a wall.

"It is in a fairly fragile state, but we would love to find the link to either a past pupil or a staff member."

The school has just joined the Lighthouse Schools Partnership multi-academy trust and held a celebratory event last week.

