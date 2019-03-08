School searches for owner of song book found in air vent

A 127-year old book has been discovered in the air vent at a school in Blagdon.

The book of Upper School Songs was hidden in one of the air vents in class four at Blagdon Primary School.

The book was discovered when building work was carried out on site, in Bath Road, over the summer holidays.

Staff are keen to find out more about its former owner and learn how it ended up in the school's wall.

Headteacher Jenny Campbell said: "We have no idea how it got there, but we are all intrigued to try and find out who it belonged to as it is signed and dated December 15, 1992.

"Since the book was published in 1892, this book is 127 years old and has spent much of that time in a vent in a wall.

"It is in a fairly fragile state, but we would love to find the link to either a past pupil or a staff member."

