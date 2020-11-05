Highbridge school welcomes international students
- Credit: Archant
A Highbridge school has welcomed four international students, who joined their community to study A-levels.
The students travelled to The King Alfred School Academy from Switzerland, Norway, Germany and Switzerland, resulting in a total of 10 overseas students to join the academy school in the past two years.
Nora Bering, aged 16, from Heidelberg,in Germany, is living in Weston and commutes each day to study psychology, sociology and German.
She said: “I wanted to go to the UK to improve my English skills and get to know the British culture. After this I want to go to university and plan to become a teacher.”
Marco Domeniconi, from Italy, is studying drama, business and psychology A-levels.
You may also want to watch:
He said: “I plan to stay here the next year as well to get my A-level in drama and apply it to pursue an acting career either in the UK or in the USA.”
Most Read
- 1 Shop Local: ‘We’re not just a shop. We’re part of the community’
- 2 Grand Pier to host virtual Christmas lights switch-on
- 3 Council welcomes grant to provide free school meals during holidays
- 4 Much-loved photographer thanks community as he leaves job after 35 years
- 5 The family steps in so Reg can still honour veterans with wreath
- 6 Resurfacing work on the A368 in Banwell and Sandford
- 7 If you can’t get out, takeaway van can deliver essentials, plus a few treats
- 8 Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled due to pandemic
- 9 Funding grant for cricket club
- 10 Avon and Somerset emergency services to collaborate during winter