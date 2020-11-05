Advanced search

Highbridge school welcomes international students

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 November 2020

The King Alfred School Academy has recently welcomed four international students who will be studying A Levels.

A Highbridge school has welcomed four international students, who joined their community to study A-levels.

The students travelled to The King Alfred School Academy from Switzerland, Norway, Germany and Switzerland, resulting in a total of 10 overseas students to join the academy school in the past two years.

Nora Bering, aged 16, from Heidelberg,in Germany, is living in Weston and commutes each day to study psychology, sociology and German.

She said: “I wanted to go to the UK to improve my English skills and get to know the British culture. After this I want to go to university and plan to become a teacher.”

Marco Domeniconi, from Italy, is studying drama, business and psychology A-levels.

He said: “I plan to stay here the next year as well to get my A-level in drama and apply it to pursue an acting career either in the UK or in the USA.”

