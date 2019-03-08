'Fantastic' A-level results celebrated at The Kings of Wessex Academy
PUBLISHED: 11:38 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 15 August 2019
Lily Newton-Browne
Students lifted their exam papers with pride as they celebrated getting their A-level results this morning (Thursday).
The Kings of Wessex Academy, in Cheddar, revealed nearly a quarter of its students achieved A*-A grades this year.
The academy stated almost a half of those enrolled on its courses gained A*-B grades.
Student James Hughes, aged 18, gained four A* grades in maths, further maths, computer science and physics.
He said "I'm very very happy, and I definitely was not expecting to achieve the results I did.
"I was determined and persistent in my studies, but to get A* grades... I was never expecting it."
James will go on to study computer science at the University of Oxford.
Another high-achieving student, Lucy Bishop, was head girl for the academic year also achieved A* grades across the board.
She said: "I'm really happy to have achieved my results in English, philosophy and ethics and art, and I can't wait to start my art foundation at Weston College in the next academic year."
Headteacher at the academy, Gavin Ball, said: "I am thrilled for the students to see their hard work and positive approach to learning has enabled them to achieve these results.
"I'd like to thank all the parents for their support throughout their son and daughter's schooling.
"I hope the students move forward with determination and enthusiasm, achieving and succeeding in everything they do.
"I wish them every success in their futures."