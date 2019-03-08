Advanced search

'Fantastic' A-level results celebrated at The Kings of Wessex Academy

PUBLISHED: 11:38 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 15 August 2019

Shakil Gambier, Saira Hussain and Adam North achieved A-C grades in their A-level exams.

Shakil Gambier, Saira Hussain and Adam North achieved A-C grades in their A-level exams.

Lily Newton-Browne

Students lifted their exam papers with pride as they celebrated getting their A-level results this morning (Thursday).

James Hughes and Lucy Bishop achieved A*-A grades in their A-level exams.James Hughes and Lucy Bishop achieved A*-A grades in their A-level exams.

The Kings of Wessex Academy, in Cheddar, revealed nearly a quarter of its students achieved A*-A grades this year.

The academy stated almost a half of those enrolled on its courses gained A*-B grades.

Student James Hughes, aged 18, gained four A* grades in maths, further maths, computer science and physics.

He said "I'm very very happy, and I definitely was not expecting to achieve the results I did.

Joe Maggs and James Hughes achieved A*-A grades in their A-level exams, stood with deputy head Jason Edwards.Joe Maggs and James Hughes achieved A*-A grades in their A-level exams, stood with deputy head Jason Edwards.

"I was determined and persistent in my studies, but to get A* grades... I was never expecting it."

James will go on to study computer science at the University of Oxford.

A-level results day at The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar. Picture: TKOWAA-level results day at The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar. Picture: TKOWA

Another high-achieving student, Lucy Bishop, was head girl for the academic year also achieved A* grades across the board.

She said: "I'm really happy to have achieved my results in English, philosophy and ethics and art, and I can't wait to start my art foundation at Weston College in the next academic year."

A-level results day at The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar. Picture: TKOWAA-level results day at The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar. Picture: TKOWA

Headteacher at the academy, Gavin Ball, said: "I am thrilled for the students to see their hard work and positive approach to learning has enabled them to achieve these results.

"I'd like to thank all the parents for their support throughout their son and daughter's schooling.

A-level results day at The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar. Picture: TKOWAA-level results day at The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar. Picture: TKOWA

"I hope the students move forward with determination and enthusiasm, achieving and succeeding in everything they do.

"I wish them every success in their futures."

A-level results day at The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar. Picture: TKOWAA-level results day at The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar. Picture: TKOWA

