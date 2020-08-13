A-level results day: Students prepare to pick up results

Students at picking up their results at Nailsea School last year. Picture: Fiona Davies Archant

Thousands of pupils will be receiving their A-level results this morning.

Exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic so the results have been estimated.

Schools and colleges were asked to predict the grades pupils would have achieved in each subject if they had sat the exams.

These predictions were sent to the exam boards along with the order of who they think will do best.

The exam boards took into account this information, along with previous exam results at the school, to make adjustments to the predictions.

In what the Government calls a ‘triple lock’ approach, pupils can choose the highest result out of the mock exam, teacher estimate, or they can choose to sit an exam in the autumn.

This means that if pupils receive an estimated grade lower than their mock exam, they can appeal to Ofqual through their school.

Results day will be a very different affair pupils this year, with many schools opting to send out results, while others are inviting pupils in at different times to prevent large crowds.

We will be bringing you all the exam news from across North Somerset throughout the day.

If you have any A-level photo you want to share, or would like to tell us about your experiences this year, email vicky.angear@archant.co.uk