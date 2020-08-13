Advanced search

A-level results day: Students prepare to pick up results

PUBLISHED: 08:36 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 13 August 2020

Students at picking up their results at Nailsea School last year. Picture: Fiona Davies

Students at picking up their results at Nailsea School last year. Picture: Fiona Davies

Archant

Thousands of pupils will be receiving their A-level results this morning.

Exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic so the results have been estimated.

Schools and colleges were asked to predict the grades pupils would have achieved in each subject if they had sat the exams.

These predictions were sent to the exam boards along with the order of who they think will do best.

The exam boards took into account this information, along with previous exam results at the school, to make adjustments to the predictions.

In what the Government calls a ‘triple lock’ approach, pupils can choose the highest result out of the mock exam, teacher estimate, or they can choose to sit an exam in the autumn.

This means that if pupils receive an estimated grade lower than their mock exam, they can appeal to Ofqual through their school.

Results day will be a very different affair pupils this year, with many schools opting to send out results, while others are inviting pupils in at different times to prevent large crowds.

We will be bringing you all the exam news from across North Somerset throughout the day.

If you have any A-level photo you want to share, or would like to tell us about your experiences this year, email vicky.angear@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police investigate Weston assault

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Blue plaque installed at Grove House

Representatives from Weston Town Council and the civic society at the unveiling of the blue plaque on Grove House.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police investigate Weston assault

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Blue plaque installed at Grove House

Representatives from Weston Town Council and the civic society at the unveiling of the blue plaque on Grove House.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Lympsham & Belvedere maintain unbeaten run with victory over Uphill Castle

Lympsham & Belvedere after their victory over Uphill Castle at Lympsham Sports Club ground.

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge ?

Racing Point's Lance Stroll during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

More thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Lightning over Weston captured by Shelly Williams.

A-level results day: Students prepare to pick up results

Students at picking up their results at Nailsea School last year. Picture: Fiona Davies

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.