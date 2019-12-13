Advanced search

Primary school opens library after £10k donation

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 13 December 2019

Plenty of people including governers, PTA members and volunteers turned up in support of the opening of the school library

Plenty of people including governers, PTA members and volunteers turned up in support of the opening of the school library

Children can enjoy learning at new library after a generous donation from the school's parent teacher association.

The new library at St Andrews Primary

St Andrew's Primary School, in Congresbury, transformed an empty classroom into a library.

The PTA donated more than £10,000 in support of the project which was further supported by more funds from Holders Garage and pupils families to purchase new books.

English teacher at the school, Katie Foreman, said: "It was a lovely seeing the children's reaction during the opening.

"While the work was taking place, the room was kept under wrap so no one could see inside and the room has been completely transformed.

St Andrew unveils new school library which was finished this month

"The feedback we have received from everyone has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We are very lucky to have such an amazing new space to promote our children's love of reading."

