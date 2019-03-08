Advanced search

Weston group receives award from High Sheriff.

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 July 2019

Sopromists receives award High Sheriff for great and valuable service to the community

Sopromists receives award High Sheriff for great and valuable service to the community

Archant

A group which promotes STEM careers to young girls received an award from the High Sheriff of Somerset.

Weston Soroptimists were handed an award for great and valuable service to the community by Johnnie Halliday in recognition of their Skirting Science project.

The project has taken place annually for ten years and has since introduced over 2500 girls to opportunities within science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.

President of Soroptimist International of Weston-super-Mare, Melanie David, said they were thrilled to receive this award.

She said: "We are passionately committed to getting over the message to girls that science is exciting and an integral part of the way we live and that they should be getting involved too.

"We look forward to working with the High Sheriff to extend the project further afield."

