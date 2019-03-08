Pupils study weapons, sports and board games in Greek day

Milton Park School pupils and staff dressed up and taking part in activities as part of their Ancient Greeks enrichment day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

History came to life for students in Milton during their studies on Ancient Greece.

David Caddle from Cadcharacters visited Milton Park Primary School to teach year six pupils about the culture of the Greeks.

Pupils and teachers were invited to dress as rich or poor people, or gods to mark the occasion.

David took along a variety of items used by the Greeks including armour and weapons and gave the children a chance to try them out.

He also showed the students different sporting equipment used in the Olympic Games including javelins and the discus, and the youngsters were able to put their skills to the test by throwing them as far as they could.

Pupils tried out board games played by the Greeks and drew pictures of the different artefacts, which they had learnt about.