News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Education

Clevedon company backs Weston College apprenticeship campaign

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM May 31, 2021    Updated: 7:39 AM June 1, 2021
Dr Paul Phillips, prinicpal of Weston College, will be awarded a CBE.

Dr Paul Phillips, prinicpal of Weston College, will be awarded a CBE. - Credit: Archant

A company has backed Weston College’s latest apprenticeship campaign.

Aquarian Cladding Systems has pledged its support for the college's 300 in 100, which seeks to create 300 apprenticeship opportunities in just 100 days.

The Clevedon-based brick and terracotta cladding systems supplier has set its sights on bringing young people into the cladding industry and sees linking up with the college as an ideal opportunity to do it.

Paul Richards, managing director of Aquarian Cladding.

Paul Richards, managing director of Aquarian Cladding. - Credit: Aquarian Cladding

Managing director, Paul Richards, said: “We want to provide young people from the local area with an opportunity to start their career on their doorstep.

"By investing in a young person, they will benefit from our trust in them, and vice versa, so Weston College’s campaign is perfect.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the second highest-paid industry sector and make a difference to the built environment.”

Following the coronavirus pandemic, youth unemployment has risen by 13 per cent, and the campaign is seeking to create brighter futures for young people and businesses.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share
  2. 2 Clevedon company backs Weston College apprenticeship campaign
  3. 3 Footpath closed after car crash in Weston park
  1. 4 Court grants temporary closure of house after drug dealing reports
  2. 5 PICTURES: North Somerset reopening captured on camera
  3. 6 Best cycle routes in Somerset
  4. 7 Revealed: The 24 areas of North Somerset with almost no new Covid cases 
  5. 8 Car lands on roof in Weston park
  6. 9 Plans to upgrade village's Recreation Club gather momentum
  7. 10 VIDEO: Matt Hancock visits GP surgery and urges people to enjoy holidays to Weston this half-term

Dr Paul Phillips, principal and chief executive of the Weston College Group, said: “One of the most effective ways of bringing a new generation of employees to your company is through apprenticeships and we are delighted to welcome Aquarian Cladding Systems on board to support this much needed campaign.”

As an added bonus, any employer who decides to hire an apprentice between April and September can access government incentives, of up to £4,000.

Clevedon News
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ethan Hammond, Paul Rogers and manager Dan Radford of First Stop in Weston.

Retail

First Stop opens in Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Building works finish for new Yatton primary school

Education News

New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher

Carrington Walker

person
Chief executive Andrew Scott.

Hundreds attend recruitment event as firm announces post Covid-19...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Anyone who sees David Purkiss is asked not to approach, but call 999 and give reference number 5221095819.

Police appeal to find wanted man David Purkiss

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus