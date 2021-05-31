Clevedon company backs Weston College apprenticeship campaign

Published: 9:00 AM May 31, 2021 Updated: 7:39 AM June 1, 2021

A company has backed Weston College’s latest apprenticeship campaign.

Aquarian Cladding Systems has pledged its support for the college's 300 in 100, which seeks to create 300 apprenticeship opportunities in just 100 days.

The Clevedon-based brick and terracotta cladding systems supplier has set its sights on bringing young people into the cladding industry and sees linking up with the college as an ideal opportunity to do it.

Paul Richards, managing director of Aquarian Cladding. - Credit: Aquarian Cladding

Managing director, Paul Richards, said: “We want to provide young people from the local area with an opportunity to start their career on their doorstep.

"By investing in a young person, they will benefit from our trust in them, and vice versa, so Weston College’s campaign is perfect.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the second highest-paid industry sector and make a difference to the built environment.”

Following the coronavirus pandemic, youth unemployment has risen by 13 per cent, and the campaign is seeking to create brighter futures for young people and businesses.

Dr Paul Phillips, principal and chief executive of the Weston College Group, said: “One of the most effective ways of bringing a new generation of employees to your company is through apprenticeships and we are delighted to welcome Aquarian Cladding Systems on board to support this much needed campaign.”

As an added bonus, any employer who decides to hire an apprentice between April and September can access government incentives, of up to £4,000.