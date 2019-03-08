Advanced search

Army Cadets seek volunteers in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 September 2019

Weston Army Cadets at Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Army Cadets at Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A national youth organisation is on the hunt for adult volunteers to join groups in Weston and the surrounding areas.

The army cadets is searching for people to apply at two units in town, as well as those in Burnham, Cheddar and Yatton.

The cadets take part in activities such as rock climbing, mountain biking, archery and abseiling and the group hosts regular competitions for boys and girls at county, regional and national level.

The Army Cadet Force (ACF) has nearly 40,000 members in more than 1,600 detachments in the UK.

The charity is backed by the country's Ministry of Defence and British Army and was founded by Octavia Hill in 1859.

Along with the Sea Cadet and Air Training Corps, the ACF make up the UK's Community Cadet Forces group.

For more information about the scheme, visit www.armycadets.com or call 01823 284486.

