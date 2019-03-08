Weston youngster raises money for charity after mother’s death

Eddie Powell received gift vouchers from Costa Coffee. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A year six student from Weston-super-Mare has managed to raise more than £1,500 for charity following the death of his mother.

Ashcombe Primary School pupil Eddie Powell helped to raise the funds for MacMillan Cancer Support through a cake sale and non-uniform day.

When Eddie’s mum died in October, the youngster wanted to fulfil her wishes and chose to raise money for MacMillan.

Eddie wrote a letter to year six parents asking for cake donations, as well as asking the staff to bake for the sale.

Eddie and his friends also decorated the school hall and invited parents in for a hot drink and a cake.

Costa Coffee also donated vouchers towards the school’s Is Home Where Heart Is? project after staff at the Weston Dolphin Square branch were impressed by the letter Eddie had written.

Headteacher, John Clark, said: “We’re so proud of this incredible young man.”