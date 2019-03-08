Author inspires pupils to pen their own stories

Jeremy Strong running workshops at Blagdon Primary School. Archant

An author who has written more than 100 children’s books visited school pupils to talk about his career.

Jeremy Strong was invited to Blagdon Primary School to talk to the children about his writing.

He showed them a photo of his first attempt at story writing at the age of nine – pointing out the spelling and punctuation errors.

Jeremy explained to the pupils he had to persevere with his writing before getting his first book published.

Children asked Jeremy questions and got their books signed by the popular author.

Youngsters from class three were particularly inspired by the tales of his fridge and how it is kept full of chocolate and fruit to help with the flow of ideas when writing stories.

Teacher Anna Fennell said: “The children were inspired to go away and write stories of their own – even encouraging the classes to have their own fridge.”