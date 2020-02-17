School plants trees to reduce carbon footprint
Children have planted several trees at their school to help reduce its carbon footprint.
Pupils at Axbridge First School, in Moorland Street, planted a small copse of trees in its field this term, which was funded by school's PTA group.
The scheme was driven by the primary's eco-team, which is working to achieve an Eco-School accreditation in Axbridge.
Eco-Schools have taught around 19million children across 67 countries about environmental awareness for the past 25 years.
Pupils have also collected food waste from around school classrooms to compost, and the primary is now a drop-off point for non-recyclable items, such as baby food pouches and batteries.
A spokesman from Wessex Learning Trust said: "We are proud of how keen all the children have been to get involved and make a difference to their planet."