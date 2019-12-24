Advanced search

Pupils wins Christmas star competition

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 December 2019

Zara, from Axbridge First School, won the Christmas competition.Picture: Hanson UK

Hanson UK

Children took part in a competition to switch on a Christmas star which lights up Cheddar during the festive season.

Hanson UK, owner of Batts Quarry in Cheddar, invited children from the village, Axbridge, and Draycott schools to take part in the picture competition.

Axbridge First School pupil, Zara Griffin, won the opportunity to switch on the star at the quarry ahead of Cheddar's annual festive night on December 6.

Three shortlisted winners from each school received a goody bag of prizes, a certificate and their picture in a frame.

Quarry manager at Batts, Vincent Pitt, said: "We were thrilled by the number of pupils who got involved in the competition, from reception through to year four, and the incredible effort they put in to their pictures.

"It was great to get the community involved with our Christmas star switch on and we hope to run something again next year."

