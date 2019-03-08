Sir David Attenborough inspires pupils with letter
PUBLISHED: 21:11 29 May 2019
Banwell PS
Naturalist and television presenter Sir David Attenborough has inspired children in Banwell to think about the environment by writing to them.
Banwell Primary School's year three and four pupils have been studying responsibility for caring for the planet and as part of their topic work they looked into the life of Sir David.
During their research, they realised the lead behind big series such as Blue Planet was about to turn 93 years old and threw a birthday party in his honour and wrote cards to him.
Learning mentor Jo Arnold said: "As a wonderful surprise for the children, Sir David replied with a hand written letter thanking them personally for the beautiful cards.
"Hopefully this acknowledgment from such an iconic figure will further encourage the children to protect our planet, and maybe follow in the footsteps of Sir David."