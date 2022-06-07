Worle dance school crowned UK's second-best at national competition

A hip hop dance academy in Worle has scooped a top national award after winning second place at the UK Hip Hop Dance Championship in Shropshire.

Two teams from BellaTrix Dance Company, New Bristol Road, battled for the top spot against dozens of other teams across the country.

For the junior hip hop category, BellaTrix came second and in the senior category, team Queen Bs came third.

The dancers are all students aged 10 to 16 at Priory Community School. They include: Emma (Year 10), Abi (Year 11), Kiera (Year 11), Evie (Year 10), Brooke (Year 10), Rosanna (Year 10), Sunnie (Year 9), Grace (Year 9), Shauna (Year 7).

BellaTrix was set up in 2017 by 21-year-old and ex-Priory student Bella Febry, whilst she studied for a business diploma at Weston College.

The recent win now means they get the chance to compete on the international stage in Florida next year for the World Hip Hip Championship. This achievement is a 'dream come true' for Bella as she was determined to make her teams recognised globally when she started the business five years ago.

The dance academy is a hip hop and cheerleading school which trains students from the ages of five to 29 for recreational and competition dance.

For those wanting to learn at the school, email bella.febry5678@gmail.com.