Sidcot School celebrates best results

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 February 2019

Students from Sidcot School's sixth form who picked up impressive results for their extended project qualification.

Talented sixth form students from Sidcot School scooped an impressive range of exam results with a 100 per cent pass rate for the extended project qualification (EPQ).

The EPQ is equivalent to half an A-level and 76 per cent of the grades achieved by pupils at the Winscombe school were A* to A.

EPQ co-ordinator Geoff Andrews said: “This year’s candidates have chosen a range of highly interesting topics and achieved our best ever results.

“We are particularly pleased with the creativity shown in student’s artefact projects.

“The skills they have acquired reach far beyond the classroom and will prepare them for the next steps in their life journey.”

Emma Kilpatrick, from Winscombe, achieved an A* for her plastic dress creation to raise awareness of plastic in the oceans, while Alex Higginbotham from Axbridge achieved an A* for his exploration about the possible existence of other universes.

