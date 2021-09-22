Pupil awarded new bike for attending every lesson

Published: 9:58 AM September 22, 2021

Headteacher Lyn Hunt, Jenny Adams, family support worker, and Mahad Ali, education welfare officer, with Aisha and her dad. - Credit: Windwhistle Primary School

One lucky pupil from a Weston primary school was presented with a new bike for her 100 per cent attendance record.

Children at Windwhistle Primary School are encouraged to aim for full attendance each term.

During the last school year, attendance was affected by Covid lockdowns, but the school said families 'did everything they could' to ensure their child had a good attendance record.

Pupils who never missed a lesson were rewarded with metal badges at the end of each term.

At the end of the summer, the school held a grand draw for all pupils with 100 per cent attendance records.

Aisha, in reception, was the lucky winner who was selected for a top prize. Aisha chose a new bike as her reward, which was presented to her by headteacher Lyn Hunt.

Lyn said: “Good attendance is very important. Children who attend school regularly feel part of the school family, make more progress with their school work, mix more easily with other children and develop an awareness of the importance of good attendance which will help them in later life.”