Primary school 'delighted' to join Lighthouse Schools Partnership

Blagdon school pupils Will, Lily, Kitty and Eddie planting the cherry tree, with head teacher Jenny Campbel and Gary Lewis chief executive of the Lighthouse Schools partnership. Blagdon Primary is the 23d school to join the partnership. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Blagdon Primary School planted a cherry tree in the grounds to celebrate the day it joined the Lighthouse Schools Partnership.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blagdon school pupils Will, Lily, Kitty and Eddie planting the cherry tree, with head teacher Jenny Campbel and Gary Lewis chief executive of the Lighthouse Schools partnership. Blagdon Primary is the 23d school to join the partnership. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Blagdon school pupils Will, Lily, Kitty and Eddie planting the cherry tree, with head teacher Jenny Campbel and Gary Lewis chief executive of the Lighthouse Schools partnership. Blagdon Primary is the 23d school to join the partnership. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The multi-academy trust was formed in September 2016 with 23 schools ranging from nurseries to sixth forms.

Headteacher Jenny Campbell said: "Blagdon Primary School has been working closely with Lighthouse Schools Partnership for a number of months and we are delighted to be joining them formally."

The trust's chief executive Gary Lewis is 'delighted' to welcome the school to the partnership.

He added: "We have been working very closely with leaders and governors in the school to secure funding and commission building improvements on the site.

Blagdon school pupils Will, Lily, Kitty and Eddie planting the cherry tree, with head teacher Jenny Campbel and Gary Lewis chief executive of the Lighthouse Schools partnership. Blagdon Primary is the 23d school to join the partnership. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Blagdon school pupils Will, Lily, Kitty and Eddie planting the cherry tree, with head teacher Jenny Campbel and Gary Lewis chief executive of the Lighthouse Schools partnership. Blagdon Primary is the 23d school to join the partnership. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"These are the first fruits of great things to come and the new head, Jenny Campbell, and I are completely committed to Blagdon Primary School's future, continuing to serve its community as an excellent school."

Gordano School and Backwell School are also part of the trust.