Take part in Black History Month wellbeing cafe online this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:27 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 23 October 2020

An image from a wellbeing cafe in 2019, prior to social distancing restrictions - meetings are currently being held virtually.

Archant

North Somerset’s Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Network will host a free-to-join online discussion tomorrow (Saturday) as part of Black History Month.

Taking place on Zoom, the Wellbeing Cafe will focus on how our history has shaped present-day life and can influence the future.

BME Network has supported people of colour across North Somerset for 14 years.

Weekly wellbeing cafes are offered by the charity to combat loneliness during the pandemic.

Before this week’s talk, Ian Noah will touch upon the Sierra Leone history of his family - exploring events from the past and how this affects life today and in the future.

Zoom participants are encouraged to share their own experiences with the hope that those who take part will leave with an understanding of the role black history plays in everyday life.

To take part, log on to www.eventbrite.co.uk/wellbeing-cafe-the-past-as-a-future-present-tickets

The event will begin at midday tomorrow and will run for an hour until 1pm.

