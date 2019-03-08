Great British Bake Off contestant inspires students

Briony May with pupils from Yatton Junior School.

A former Great British Bake Off contestant inspired pupils at a primary school to cook.

Briony May, from Bristol, was asked to judge the baking of children from Yatton infant and junior schools.

She talked about her time on the Channel 4 show and gave a cookery masterclass.

One child from each year group received an apron and a certificate for being 'star baker'.

And raffle prizes, including cupcakes Briony baked, plus a signed cookbook, were given out.

Deputy headteacher Jon Heywood said: "It was such an exciting day with some incredibly creative bakes.

"Everyone was very excited to meet Briony, who was amazing with the children.

"As well as the phenomenal amount of money raised, it was lovely to hear about the ways in which the day inspired parents to get baking with their children - for the first time in some cases.

"We cannot thank Briony, the team of parents and all the children enough for helping to make the Bake Off Day so memorable and successful."