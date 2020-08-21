Broadoak Academy celebrates students’ achievements

Students from Broadoak Academy picking up their GCSE results. Archant

Staff from Weston’s Broadoak Academy celebrated with students as they picked up their results after an ‘incredibly difficult’ year.

Principal Kathleen McGillycuddy praised students’ fortitude and said the GCSE results they had achieved were a ‘testament to their hard work and perserverance’.

Mrs McGillycuddy said the skills they have learnt throughout the five years of their secondary education, along with their experiences and knowledge, have fully-equipped them for their next step.

She said: “This has been an incredibly difficult year for our year 11 students. Through no fault of their own, they have not been able to complete their final year in school, their summer GCSE exams or to attend the usual end of year celebrations.

“However, the fortitude of the students with the support of family, friends and staff at Broadoak Academy has allowed them to rise to the challenges they have faced throughout the period of lockdown and beyond.”

Staff were delighted to welcome students back into the school, in Windwhistle Road, to celebrate the end of their secondary education.

Speaking as pupils picked up their results yesterday (Thursday), she said: “It is a great day here at Broadoak. We are seeing our year 11 students for the first time in five months and we are really looking forward to reconnecting.

“Our primary focus will be on making sure each student is securely on a post-16 course that will help them make their next step in life.

“Today is all about celebration, optimism and showing our young people that they have much to be happy with.

“This is an important day in our community, and I am very proud of our year 11. Their colleges are lucky indeed to have them.”