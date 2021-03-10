News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Students 'humiliated' after school uniform mix-up

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM March 10, 2021   
Broadoak Academy students 'called parents in tears' after uniform humiliation

Students from Broadoak Academy were made to wear shoes which gave them blisters and swap out their 'slim fitted' trousers for lost property replacements. - Credit: Google

Students called their parents from a Weston school 'in tears' after being made to remove uniform they claim to have been acceptable beforehand.

Broadoak Academy also offered for students to wear shoes that were too small, leading to at least one pupil getting blisters on their feet.

One parent revealed she requested her daughter was sent home after she was asked to wear the wrong-sized shoes, not being aware that a change in the school's uniform policy was made.

Parents left fuming at Weston school for uniform fiasco

A student was sent home from Broadoak Academy for wearing these shoes despite being allowed to wear them before lockdown. - Credit: Submitted

They said: "My daughter refused to wear a size five replacement shoe as she is a size six - so they took her out of lessons.

"Most students have worn these shoes for the past two years with no issue. What can we do when we cannot go to a shop and the correct shoes are sold out online?"

Multiple students were sent home by the Academy, having only reopened the day before as part of the Government's coronavirus roadmap plan.

The parent added: "Kids called their parents in distress, girls have been forced to take their school trousers off if slim-fitted and put on boys' lost property, baggy trousers that do not fit correctly.

"They have humiliated and attacked our children without giving parents the opportunity to know changes had been made."

Broadoak's website states that students must wear trousers tailored in plain black, skirts tailored in plain black, and plain black polishable shoes of a safe and suitable type.

Broadoak Academy principal, Kathleen Mcgillycuddy. 

Broadoak Academy principal, Kathleen Mcgillycuddy. - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

The school's headteacher, Kathleen McGillycuddy stated that the school has not changed its uniform policy since September 2020 and that messages were relayed to parents reminding students to return in appropriate uniform.

She said: "I would like to state, categorically, that the uniform policy has not changed at Broadoak Academy since September 2020.

"All students were reminded of the need to check their uniform over the past weeks in the lead up to the academy opening and during online assemblies.

"The overwhelming majority of our students have attended school in full school uniform. For the minority who have not, we have offered stock replacement items and we continue to work with families to reach a resolution that works for all parties."

The school also praised its students' attitude since the return to classrooms and during online learning.

