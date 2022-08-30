GCSE results 2022: Hans Price and Broadoak enjoy 'another successful year'

Two schools in Weston say it was 'another successful year' for GCSE and BTEC results last week.

Students at Hans Price Academy and Broadoak Academy, both run by the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF), saw their hard work, dedication, and resilience pay-off as they secure 'fantastic' grades.

At Hans Price, on Marchfields Way, at least one top grade of 9 to 7, or distinction* to distinction, was secured by 55 per cent of students.

Principal Tony Searle, said: "The students and staff at our wonderful school have worked phenomenally hard over the past two years during Covid.

"As a result, we are celebrating another great set of results this year. This cohort of students have always engaged fully with their learning during lockdown, and taken advantage of the additional sessions on offer at the academy, before school, during holidays and in the lead-up to exams.

"Whilst battling to ensure they achieved their potential, they managed to remain fantastic role models for the rest of our academy community, setting a very high standard of behaviour, effort and engagement in all aspects of academy life.

"I am extremely grateful to all staff at the academy, who have been tenacious in supporting students to achieve their best and have access to fantastic pastoral care alongside a wealth of extracurricular opportunities."

It was the first time students across the country sat formal exams since the start of the pandemic.

Nationally, 73.2 per cent of GCSEs were marked at grades 4 and above this year; this is higher than in 2019 when it was 67.3 per cent.

At Broadoak Academy, on Windwhistle Road, students achieved 'very strong' exam results as 61 per cent scored 9 to 4 in English and maths.

Broadoak principal, Danny McGilloway, said: "I could not be prouder of the way in which our students have conducted themselves throughout the whole examination season.

"Our results today are the end product of two years of challenging times, but five years of hard work and dedication.

"Our young people truly are amazing, and I take my hat off to them, to their families for their ongoing support, and to our staff for their endless endeavours to support our young people to achieve the best they can, setting them up for the next stage of their journeys.

"This truly is a wonderful community to be part of and today we can share and celebrate success across our community."