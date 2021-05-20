Channel Four acting star chats with students over Zoom

Published: 11:00 AM May 20, 2021

Broadoak Academy students had the fantastic opportunity to hear from a young actor.

Guest speaker Callum Scott Howells virtually joined year 10 and year 11 drama students to talk about his career on stage and screen.

Callum most recently starred as Colin in the Russell T Davies smash hit TV drama series, It's A Sin, on Channel Four.

Growing up in Tonyrefail in Welsh Rhondda Valleys, acting has always been a passion for Callum. He is a recent graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and started his professional career in the Children's Ensemble in the UK Tour of Cameron Mackintosh's production of the hit musical, Oliver.

As well as theatre, Callum travelled to South-East Asia for the CBBC documentary Show Me What You're Made Of which was nominated for a Children's BAFTA Award.

Callum talked to Broadoak Academy students about the importance of hard work and the teamwork which has led to his success. While Callum excited the students by mentioning the celebrities he has worked with, he also gave students an insight behind the glamour of the showbiz world, including the long working days and the intensity of the camera when filming.

The talk ended with a question and answer session, including who had inspired Callum in his career.

Year 11 drama student Jamie said: "It was really interesting finding out about a personal experience of someone we have seen on TV.

"We see lots of celebrities telling their story but to hear a first-hand experience from Callum about how he got into acting and also the affect his career has had on him personally was inspiring."

Miss Horwood, the drama teacher who organised the visit, said: “The drama department at Broadoak wants to say a massive thank you to Callum for taking the time to speak to our GCSE students.

"The students were grateful for the opportunity to speak to someone in the industry and ask questions about how Callum arrived at where he is today.

"Talking all things from amateur dramatics to drama school choices and what it is like to work on a TV set, Callum talked about his personal experiences and career to date which gave the students an insight as to what the arts industry can be like. Thank you, Callum."