Advanced search

Pupils compete in wheelchair basketball match

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 November 2019

Pupils from Burrington Primary School learning to master wheelchair basketball.

Pupils from Burrington Primary School learning to master wheelchair basketball.

Archant

Children from Burrington were given the chance to try out wheelchair basketball.

Kieran and Alex from Nova Sports visited Burrington Primary School to enable pupils to experience how much skill, strength and determination it takes for wheelchair users to compete at such a high level.

The day started with children practising basic skills, before trying out more advanced moves and playing tag.

Once they had mastered how to pass the ball while moving, they broke into teams to battle it out on the court.

A school spokesman said: "As well as having a truly great time together team-building and laughing, every single child came away with huge respect for those who have no choice about using a wheelchair.

"Everyone was thankful both that they do have that choice, and that we live in a society where wheelchair users get the chance to enjoy, and get just as much fun from participating in sports."

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

General Election candidates announced for Weston

Voters will go to polling stations on December 12.

Funeral to be held for musician who played across Weston

Gordon sadly passed away earlier this month

Southern baked chicken restaurant to open in Weston

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Protecting most vulnerable a priority say police after 35 per cent rise in sex offenders

Several arrests have been made by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists