Pupils compete in wheelchair basketball match

Pupils from Burrington Primary School learning to master wheelchair basketball. Archant

Children from Burrington were given the chance to try out wheelchair basketball.

Kieran and Alex from Nova Sports visited Burrington Primary School to enable pupils to experience how much skill, strength and determination it takes for wheelchair users to compete at such a high level.

The day started with children practising basic skills, before trying out more advanced moves and playing tag.

Once they had mastered how to pass the ball while moving, they broke into teams to battle it out on the court.

A school spokesman said: "As well as having a truly great time together team-building and laughing, every single child came away with huge respect for those who have no choice about using a wheelchair.

"Everyone was thankful both that they do have that choice, and that we live in a society where wheelchair users get the chance to enjoy, and get just as much fun from participating in sports."