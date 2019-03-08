Burrington pupils win bronze in hockey contest
PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 October 2019
Burrington Primary School took bronze in a hockey competition against teams from across North Somerset.
The school took part in the North Somerset Schools PE Association's (NSSPEA) quicksticks competition at Bristol Grammar School.
Sports co-ordinator Sharon Morris was 'extremely proud' of the children's performance.
She said: "This is a great start to our busy sporting calendar which includes NSSPEA events, cluster competitions and competitions with schools outside our cluster.
"As a small school, the children have so many sporting opportunities and sport is a very big thing at Burrington."
At the awards ceremony for the hockey competition, the school was also presented with a gold School Games Mark for the third year running.
The mark recognises the excellent sport provision across the school in lessons, after school and in competitions.