Burrington pupils win bronze in hockey contest

Burrington Primary School's hockey team won bronze in a competition against North Somerset teams. Archant

Burrington Primary School took bronze in a hockey competition against teams from across North Somerset.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school took part in the North Somerset Schools PE Association's (NSSPEA) quicksticks competition at Bristol Grammar School.

Sports co-ordinator Sharon Morris was 'extremely proud' of the children's performance.

She said: "This is a great start to our busy sporting calendar which includes NSSPEA events, cluster competitions and competitions with schools outside our cluster.

"As a small school, the children have so many sporting opportunities and sport is a very big thing at Burrington."

At the awards ceremony for the hockey competition, the school was also presented with a gold School Games Mark for the third year running.

The mark recognises the excellent sport provision across the school in lessons, after school and in competitions.