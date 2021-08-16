Three schools in Cabot Learning Federation to host open events

Published: 4:10 PM August 16, 2021

As our students celebrate remarkable achievements following an academic year of pandemic disruption, we know many families are already looking ahead to starting secondary school in 2022.

Our Cabot Learning Federation family of schools in Weston looks forward to welcoming you to our open events in September to find out more about our schools.

Our trust has three secondary schools in Weston, each with their own unique identity, all equipped to ensure your child achieves life-long success.

Broadoak Academy - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

Broadoak Academy has been serving South Weston for more than 100 years. Its mission is to seek excellence from and for its students through a deeply rooted sense of community and a highly inclusive ethos, with exceptional state-of-the art facilities to challenge and support your child in equal measure.

Principal Kathleen McGillycuddy said: “Our young people follow an ambitious curriculum focusing at its heart on the traditional subjects of English, maths, science and the humanities, but with ample opportunity for languages and the physical, creative and performing arts. Whatever your child’s talent and passion, we have the opportunities for them to develop here.”

Broadoak’s open event is on September 28, from 5-7pm. To find out more visit www.broadoakacademy.clf.uk. The academy is also offering drop-in tour opportunities, simply arrive at reception, with no need to book, from October 4 to October 8, from 9-11am.

Hans Price Academy - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

Hans Price Academy joined the Cabot Learning Federation in 2011 and is renowned for delivering outstanding academic results and developing world-class aspirations in every student, regardless of background or start-point.

Principal Tony Searle said: “At Hans Price we believe that at the heart of our students’ learning experience is the quality of what we deliver and we continually strive to provide excellent opportunities in a broad range of subjects and extra-curricular settings. Fulfilment of individual potential is at the very heart of what we hope to achieve and development of students’ wider character alongside high academic expectations is something that we feel very strongly about.”

Hans Price Academy principal Tony Searle. - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

Hans Price’s open event is on September 16 from 4-7.30pm. To find out more visit www.hanspriceacademy.clf.uk. The academy is also offering drop-in tour opportunities, simply arrive at reception, with no need to book, from September 17 to October 20, from 8.15-10.30am.

Winterstoke Hundred Academy - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

Winterstoke Hundred Academy opened to its first students in September 2020 and is successfully supporting its young people to find their area of interest and expertise and to nurture and develop them, using a concept called ‘Grow Your Talents’.

Principal Ian Garforth said: “At Winterstoke Hundred, we believe in a curriculum that takes account of students’ previous learning, that sets high expectations and standards for all, and that enables and prepares students for continued success in the future, whatever their dreams and aspirations.”

Winterstoke Hundred Academy principal Ian Garforth. - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

Winterstoke Hundred Academy’s open event is on September 21, from 4-7pm. To find out more visit www.winterstokehundred.clf.uk. The academy is also offering drop-in tour opportunities, simply arrive at reception, with no need to book, from September 27 to October 1, from 9-10.30am.