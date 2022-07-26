Castle Batch primary 'delighted' with glowing Ofsted report

Castle Batch Primary school was 'delighted' with their recent inspection. - Credit: Submitted

A primary school in Worle has just celebrated a 'glowing' inspection which praised its 'quality of education and leadership team'.

Castle Batch Primary School, in Rawlins Avenue, was rated good by Ofsted during a visit in May.

Inspectors found the school 'has a caring, inclusive ethos' and there are 'strong relationships between pupils and staff'.

Ofsted also noted that pupils 'feel happy and safe in school' and that leaders and teachers have 'high expectations' of pupils.

The report said: "Personal development is woven through the curriculum and leaders urge pupils to attend clubs where it would benefit them to do so.

"Many pupils take part in groups and have positions of responsibility in the school.

"Leaders have planned an ambitious curriculum to help pupils remember their learning. They are passionate about their subjects and check how well they are taught."

It also said: "Pupils have positive attitudes to their learning and behave well."

The school has been part of The Priory Learning Trust since 2018, which also runs Priory Community School and Worle School.

Principal Sally Taylor, said: "This is a superb Ofsted report and to say we are delighted is a huge understatement.

"The staff and governors have always been committed to maintaining the good standards at Castle Batch.

"Our staff continued to focus on improvement throughout lockdown and beyond, ensuring that the children and their learning are at the very heart of everything we do and say.

"Thank you to the pupils, their families and support network, our staff, governors and the entire community of The Priory Learning Trust.

"Everyone has played a part in helping this excellent achievement."

Ofsted also praised leaders on how they plan opportunities for pupils to make a difference to the school and feel like responsible citizens. They also work with pupils to plan changes to how activities are organised at playtimes.

Inspectors wrote that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, including those in the resource base, are well supported.

A new state-of-the-art building for 'little learners' - two to four-year-olds - will be completed over the summer to further enhance the school community.

The nursery will open for the first time on September 5 and will be open 7.30am - 6pm.

To read the full report, visit the Ofsted website at reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/145630.