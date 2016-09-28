Advanced search

PICTURES: Thousands of pounds raised at Worle school's Christmas fair

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 December 2019

Fair organisers at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Fair organisers at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Festive cheer was in the air at Worle school at the weekend.

Lin and Jodie Huxtable and their chocolate bouquets at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLin and Jodie Huxtable and their chocolate bouquets at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More than £2,500 was raised at Castle Batch Primary School's Christmas fair on Saturday.

Stallholders including Pallet2ProductCo, Lin and Jodie Huxtable's chocolate bouquets and other festive-themed games were open, while youngsters paid Father Christmas a visit in his grotto.

Hungry guests also tucked into some delicious food served up by volunteers, which included a barbecue and mince pies.

Volunteers from YouTree cancer support group were also on hand to offer advice.

Jo, Jean, Jan and Val from YouTree cancer fellowship and support group at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJo, Jean, Jan and Val from YouTree cancer fellowship and support group at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Money raised will go towards providing outdoor space and play equipment for youngsters.

A school spokesman said: "We had a fantastic day and managed to raise an incredible amount of money which the children will benefit from."

Castle Batch will host its summer fair in July.

Waiting to see Santa at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWaiting to see Santa at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Waiting to see Santa at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWaiting to see Santa at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father Christmas and friends at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFather Christmas and friends at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father Christmas and friends at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFather Christmas and friends at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nathan Goldfinch Pallet2ProductCo. at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONNathan Goldfinch Pallet2ProductCo. at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Father Christmas and friends at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFather Christmas and friends at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Fair organisers at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFair organisers at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nathan Goldfinch Pallet2ProductCo. at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONNathan Goldfinch Pallet2ProductCo. at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lin and Jodie Huxtable and their chocolate bouquets at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLin and Jodie Huxtable and their chocolate bouquets at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Waiting to see Santa at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWaiting to see Santa at Castle Batch Primary School Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

