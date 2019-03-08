Advanced search

School fair raises hundreds for playground improvements

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 July 2019

Families enjoy the summer fair at Castle Batch Primary School.

Families enjoy the summer fair at Castle Batch Primary School.

Archant

Children enjoyed penalty shoot-outs, competitions and biscuit making at a Worle school's summer fair.

Children decorating biscuits at the summer fair.Children decorating biscuits at the summer fair.

Hundreds of people attended Castle Batch Primary School's fun day to raise money for the school, in Rawlins Avenue.

Families took part in games and competitions in an attempt to win prizes.

Hungry visitors also tucked into some delicious food served up by volunteers.

King Charles spaniels Jeffrey and Percy from The Priory Learning Trust also attended the fun day to meet the children.

Families enjoy the summer fair at Castle Batch Primary School.Families enjoy the summer fair at Castle Batch Primary School.

The fair raised £2,600 to help the Friends of Castle Batch to raise money for a playground improvement project.

The money generated from the fair will also be put towards other projects to improve facilities and resources for pupils.

Headteacher Vicky Dupras was delighted by the event's success.

She said: "We loved seeing so many visitors across our school and it was an amazing time."

