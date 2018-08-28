Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Changes to mobile library timetable announced

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 January 2019

Changes to the timetable for North Somersets mobile library will take place next week. Picture: Getty Images/Andy Borodaty

Changes to the timetable for North Somersets mobile library will take place next week. Picture: Getty Images/Andy Borodaty

Andrii Savchenko

The district’s mobile library service has amended its opening times for 2019.

North Somerset Council’s service, which operates in 28 communities around the district, will see changes to opening times in Bleadon, Wrington, and Claverham.

New stops, including in Uphill, have been added to next year’s timetable.

A council spokesman said the changes follow an annual review to ensure ‘the best use of the mobile library, while taking account of changing demand for the service’.

The vehicle will continue to operate on a two-week cycle, with most stops taking place fortnightly. Busier locations will be served weekly and a small number of locations will be visited twice weekly.

The changes will take place from Monday.

The council carried out a review of its library needs in 2018 to find ways of saving money, with minimal impact on readers.

To view the full timetable, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Car destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire on New Year’s Day

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

New year, new Seagulls? Weston beat relegation rivals Gloucester City

Weston AFC v Bath City. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hangover 10K sees hundreds of runners take on coastal course

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Reports of antisocial behaviour rise in Weston

Officers have reported a sharp increase in antisocial behaviour in Weston town centre over the past year. Picture: NDC/MARK ATHERTON

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Lord Nelson owner axes plan for 24/7 village petrol station

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists