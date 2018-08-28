Changes to mobile library timetable announced

Changes to the timetable for North Somersets mobile library will take place next week. Picture: Getty Images/Andy Borodaty Andrii Savchenko

The district’s mobile library service has amended its opening times for 2019.

North Somerset Council’s service, which operates in 28 communities around the district, will see changes to opening times in Bleadon, Wrington, and Claverham.

New stops, including in Uphill, have been added to next year’s timetable.

A council spokesman said the changes follow an annual review to ensure ‘the best use of the mobile library, while taking account of changing demand for the service’.

The vehicle will continue to operate on a two-week cycle, with most stops taking place fortnightly. Busier locations will be served weekly and a small number of locations will be visited twice weekly.

The changes will take place from Monday.

The council carried out a review of its library needs in 2018 to find ways of saving money, with minimal impact on readers.

To view the full timetable, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk