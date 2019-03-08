Advanced search

Reading volunteers needed to help in schools

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 September 2019

Reading volunteers are trained to help children develop their confidence and skills.

Reading volunteers are trained to help children develop their confidence and skills.

Archant

A charity is appealing for volunteers to read with children in Weston's schools.

Coram Beanstalk is looking for reading helpers who can go into lessons to help pupils to improve their skills and confidence.

Last year, 26 per cent of primary school leavers in North Somerset did not achieve the expected levels in reading.

The charity needs volunteers who will be trained to support children aged three to 13 through one-to-one weekly sessions.

Ginny Lunn, managing director of Coram Beanstalk, said: "Volunteers help encourage, motivate and support children in a way that helps them feel positive about their reading and sets them up for success.

"Our reading helpers work with children who, for a variety of reasons, don't feel confident around books and would benefit from weekly sessions outside of the classroom with someone who can help 'open the door' to reading.

"Our vision is to ensure all children have the opportunity to become confident and able readers and we know the first step to achieving this is through encouraging a love of books at an early age."

Coram Beanstalk's reading volunteers help children to learn to read well - not just through recognising words, but through chatting about them and developing a deeper understanding of the context.

Adam Matthews, chief executive of the Extend Learning Academies Network which oversees eight primary schools in Weston, said: "I think the work it does is amazing.

"It's so important children get the opportunity to read and share their reading with others.

"Regardless of the current funding situation within education, any opportunity to enhance a child's reading should be embraced."

Coram Beanstalk supported 13,400 children last year, with the help of 3,700 reading volunteers through a range of programmes.

By March 2020, the charity's aim is to reach 15,000 children but it needs at least 300 more volunteers.

Find out more information about the programmes, or apply as a volunteer, at www.corambeanstalk.org.uk or on 02077 294087.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Winterstoke Hundred Academy to open to new pupils next September

North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Winterstoke Hundred Academy to open to new pupils next September

North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Reading volunteers needed to help in schools

Reading volunteers are trained to help children develop their confidence and skills.

PREVIEW: Which producers will be at eat:Weston today?

Mark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council approves high street shop front design guide

Plans to improve Weston's high street shop fronts

PICTURES: Blue plaque unveiled at Tropicana for Emperor exiled during World War Two

Ras Bandele Sallas, John Crockford-Hawley of Weston Civic Society, grandson Prince Michael Mekonnen, Weston mayor Mark Canniford and Moroaw Salassie. Picture: Jeremy Long

Weston will give themselves ‘every chance’ claims Laird

Scott Laird rises highest to meet George Downling's corner and score his 50th career in Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists