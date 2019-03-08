Advanced search

Weston College trainee opens up barber in Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 November 2019

Lucky Sevens Barbershop has opened in Weston

Lucky Sevens Barbershop has opened in Weston

Archant

A Worle man who studied at Weston College has opened his own barber shop.

Charlie Venn opens up business in WestonCharlie Venn opens up business in Weston

Charlie Venn is the proud owner of Lucky Sevens Barbershop, in Baker Street.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur, who studied at Weston College, has more than seven years experience in the industry.

The barber shop, which allows people to book appointments online, runs social media pages where it shows off recent cuts.

Charlie said opening his own business has been a step he has been looking to take for a long time.

Lucky Sevens Barbershop has opened in WestonLucky Sevens Barbershop has opened in Weston

He said: "It's great to have finally opened up, but I was a little bit scared at first.

"I'm joined in the shop by my colleague Dan who is also a barber.

"We want to show people what we do and try to get the vibe of the shop across on social media, as well as the high quality cuts."

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Chippping Sodbury 26 Winscombe 8

Adam Scrase attacks (pic John Podpadec)

Athletics: Weston AC members shine at Burnham Winter Series

Weston AC's Ben Haines, Susan Duncan and Kieron Summers in distinctive green at the Burnham Winter Series 5k (pic Burnham on Sea Swim & Sports Academy)

Somerset Cup: Paulton Rovers 1 Weston 4

Signage outside the Paulton Rovers ground (pic Josh Thomas)

Government figures reveal four homeless people died in North Somerset last year

Four homeless people died in North Somerset last year. Picture: Carol Thacker.

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists