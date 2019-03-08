Weston College trainee opens up barber in Weston

A Worle man who studied at Weston College has opened his own barber shop.

Charlie Venn is the proud owner of Lucky Sevens Barbershop, in Baker Street.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur, who studied at Weston College, has more than seven years experience in the industry.

The barber shop, which allows people to book appointments online, runs social media pages where it shows off recent cuts.

Charlie said opening his own business has been a step he has been looking to take for a long time.

He said: "It's great to have finally opened up, but I was a little bit scared at first.

"I'm joined in the shop by my colleague Dan who is also a barber.

"We want to show people what we do and try to get the vibe of the shop across on social media, as well as the high quality cuts."