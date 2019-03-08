Advanced search

'Outstanding' GCSE results at Kings of Wessex

PUBLISHED: 11:39 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 22 August 2019

Kings of Wessex Academy pupils getting their GCSE results. Picture: Kings of Wessex

Kings of Wessex

Students at Kings of Wessex Academy in Cheddar have been congratulated on their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Three-quarters of pupils passed their English and maths exams and more than a quarter or all papers were graded 9-7, with 9 being the best grade possible.

Staff believe the statistics are better than the national average.

Headteacher Gavin Ball said: "I am delighted with another outstanding set of exam results and congratulate students and staff.

"I would like to thank parents and carers for their excellent support and to acknowledge the great foundations laid through the work of the schools across the Cheddar Valley and in the Wessex Learning Trust."

Teachers are pleased with pupils' grades in traditional subjects, with 85 per cent of students gaining at least a grade 4 in English and 82 per cent in maths.

A grade 4 is considered the same as old-style grade C.

