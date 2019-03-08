'Outstanding' GCSE results at Kings of Wessex
PUBLISHED: 11:39 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 22 August 2019
Kings of Wessex
Students at Kings of Wessex Academy in Cheddar have been congratulated on their GCSE results today (Thursday).
Three-quarters of pupils passed their English and maths exams and more than a quarter or all papers were graded 9-7, with 9 being the best grade possible.
Staff believe the statistics are better than the national average.
Headteacher Gavin Ball said: "I am delighted with another outstanding set of exam results and congratulate students and staff.
"I would like to thank parents and carers for their excellent support and to acknowledge the great foundations laid through the work of the schools across the Cheddar Valley and in the Wessex Learning Trust."
Teachers are pleased with pupils' grades in traditional subjects, with 85 per cent of students gaining at least a grade 4 in English and 82 per cent in maths.
A grade 4 is considered the same as old-style grade C.