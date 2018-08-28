Advanced search

Bright sparks at Cheddar school succeed in computing challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 January 2019

Pupils who took part in the Bebras Computing Challenge. Picture: Kings Of Wessex Academy

Kings Of Wessex Academy

Students at a Cheddar school showed they were bright sparks at a recent computing challenge.

More than 120 pupils from Kings Of Wessex Academy, in Station Road, took part in the Bebras Challenge.

They were tested in a set of short puzzles using mathematics, problem-solving, programming and practical skills.

Thirty students, of the 124 who took part, secured a distinction award, placing them in the top 25 per cent in the country while another 33 pupils received a merit.

Year 11’s Amelia Ford earned the highest mark of the pupils at the academy and she joined 11 other students in qualifying for the TCS Oxford University Computing Challenge, in March.

Headteacher Gavin Ball said: “Our students have certainly done themselves and Kings proud in this high-level thinking challenge.

“I am very proud of them for their excellent results and I wish them well for the next stage.”

