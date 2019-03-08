Advanced search

Academy students look to future with careers fair

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 March 2019

Kings Of Wessex Academy welcomed the Army, RAF, Thatchers and more to its first jobs fair.



Kings Of Wessex Academy

Students at a Cheddar school started thinking about their futures during at careers fair.

Year 11 pupils at Kings Of Wessex Academy browsed stalls and asked questions about careers of interest.

Parents also attended the after-school session to research information to support the children.

Several pupils took the opportunity to secure work placements and experience while others started thinking about their futures.

By the end of the session, nearly 400 pupils and parents had attended the fair to find out more about the employment representatives visited the school.

Representatives included Cheddar Ales, the BBC, Somerset Care, the Army and RAF and the University of Law in Bristol.

Headteacher Gavin Ball said: “I am delighted our first careers fair was a success for our young people and parents in finding inspiration for their future careers.”

