Wessex Learning Trust welcomes four Cheddar Valley schools into fold

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2020

Chief Executive Wessex Learning Trust, Gavin Ball.Picture: WLT

Chief Executive Wessex Learning Trust, Gavin Ball.Picture: WLT

WLT

A learning trust has welcomed four new schools into its fold.

Cheddar First School. Views of outside of school in 2018.Cheddar First School. Views of outside of school in 2018.

Wessex Learning Trust (WLT) has enlisted Cheddar and Shipham, as well as Draycott and Rodney Stoke first schools, including Fairlands Middle School, in Cheddar, into to the trust.

The secondary education conglomerate, as of April 1, now looks after 13 schools – up from nine in the Cheddar Valley.

The trust oversees children’s learning from ages two up to 19 years old, and the schools join others in the area under WLT, including The Kings Of Wessex, Axbridge and Brent Knoll academies.

Chief Executive at WLT, Gavin Ball, said: “The trust’s growth is important so we are able to safeguard our educational ethos for the future.

Cheddar First School. Picture: Jeremy LongCheddar First School. Picture: Jeremy Long

“The addition of Cheddar, Draycott and Rodney Stoke, Shipham, and Fairlands to our trust marks a great milestone in collaboration across the Cheddar Valley.

“We sincerely look forward to the incredible things which we will be able to achieve by working together.”

The four places of learning were formally part of the Mendip Edge Federation, and WLT says it can ‘achieve new levels of collaboration between all schools’, which it says is set to benefit students and their parents in the district.

The addition of the schools to the trust means it is one of few in the country to form its feeder schools – places of education where most students progress to a set higher-level educational institution – within one trust.

Children from Fairlands Middle School. Picture: Mark AthertonChildren from Fairlands Middle School. Picture: Mark Atherton

Currently, all trust schools are closed to all but key workers since the Government’s lockdown announcement in March, to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The trust’s advice is to ‘please stay at home and stay safe – we look forward to seeing you back in school soon’.

A spokesman for WLT said: “We believe that this new partnership will provide huge opportunities for our learners, our schools, and our staff, and we welcome our new partners into our Wessex family with open arms.

“Although, at this moment, education faces an unusual set of challenges in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we nevertheless look forward to continuing our trust journey together.”

Shipham CofE First School. Picture: MARK ATHERTONShipham CofE First School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

For more information, visit www.wessexlearningtrust.co.uk



















Rise in coronavirus cases as UK sees biggest increase in deaths

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

'Ghost town' concerns as jewellery chain departs

H. Samuel in Weston's High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

